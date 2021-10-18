Police searched for a male assailant who stabbed a male victim after closing time at a Colorado Springs bar early Monday morning, law enforcement said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department arrived in the 200 block of North Cascade Avenue about 2:10 a.m. where two people were "involved in a disturbance," police said.

Officers found a male victim with a serious but nonlife-threatening stab wound, police said.

Emergency responders took the victim to a hospital, officers said.

Police did not find the assailant, officers said.