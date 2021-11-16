Police searched a neighborhood in Fountain for a domestic violence suspect that officers believed is armed with a handgun, police said.

Police searched for 25-year-old Jesus Hernandez Jr. in the 100 to 300 blocks of S. Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. because Hernandez was suspected of domestic violence assault and violation of a protection order, according to Lisa Schneider, public safety information officer for the police department.

Officers said Hernandez Jr. ran on foot to avoid apprehension, Schneider said.

Officers advised the public to call 911 immediately if Hernandez is spotted but to avoid contact with him, Schneider said.