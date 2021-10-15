Police are searching for two men they said are considered "armed and dangerous" after they assaulted a man and took his car near the Citadel Mall Thursday night, law enforcement said.

Colorado Springs police responded to the 3700 block of East Platte Avenue around 11:10 p.m. after a man in a gray Lexus RX3 was approached by a black Honda, police said.

Two male assailants jumped out of the Honda and got into the victim's vehicle. They forced him to drive to another location where they assaulted him and forced him to get out of the Lexus, officers said.

The robbers drove away in the victim's vehicle, police said

Police described the two assailants as wearing face masks.