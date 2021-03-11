Three robbers held up a business in eastern Colorado Springs early Thursday morning, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police responded to the robbery in the 400 block of North Circle Drive around 3:05 a.m. where three robbers walked into the store carrying guns and demanded cash, police said.
The robbers escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, officers said.
Police did not name the business but a gas station and liquor store are among the business located in the 400 block of North Circle Drive.