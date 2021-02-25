Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

Two robbers threatened to shoot clerks at a Wells Fargo in northern Colorado Springs on Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement said.

Colorado Springs police responded to the reported robbery at 8620 N. Union Blvd, shortly after 3:30 p.m, after two robbers reportedly jumped over the teller counter and threatened to shoot the clerks, police said.

The two robbers escaped in a blue minivan with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Police found the vehicle a short time later at the Cottonwood Terrace apartments, officers said.

Officers obtained a warrant and searched an apartment, but no arrests were made, according to police.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

