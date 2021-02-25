Two robbers threatened to shoot clerks at a Wells Fargo in northern Colorado Springs on Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police responded to the reported robbery at 8620 N. Union Blvd, shortly after 3:30 p.m, after two robbers reportedly jumped over the teller counter and threatened to shoot the clerks, police said.
The two robbers escaped in a blue minivan with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
Police found the vehicle a short time later at the Cottonwood Terrace apartments, officers said.
Officers obtained a warrant and searched an apartment, but no arrests were made, according to police.
More information will be added as it becomes available.