A pedestrian was killed in a car crash at the intersection of West Garden of the Gods Road and North Chestnut Street on Monday evening, police said.
The pedestrian was crossing Garden of the Gods Road at Chestnut Street, walking from north to south, when a Toyota SUV headed eastbound hit the pedestrian in the crosswalk.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs police responded to the crash shortly after 7:30 p.m. and found the pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and later died from the injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, 66-year-old Robert M. Bland, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide. Police said Bland was under the influence at the time of the crash.
Both directions of Garden of the Gods Road were closed for several hours.
Colorado Springs Police Major Crash Team will continue to investigate the crash.