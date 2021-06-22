Law enforcement in Teller County arrested a man after police say he used a trick to steal a car from a driver in western Colorado Springs on Monday and led officers on a chase, police said.

A driver was traveling north on 21st Street about 10:45 p.m. when a person standing on the side of the road threw a "heavy object" at the vehicle, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The driver and a passenger jumped out and confronted the man when he dashed into their vehicle and sped off, police said.

Colorado Springs officers spotted the vehicle at Cimarron Street and Nevada Avenue before it darted away, police said.

The Woodland Park Police Department, Teller County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol in Teller County found the vehicle and arrested the robber. The agencies did not release his name.