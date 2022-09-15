The Colorado Springs Police Department is requesting the community's help in locating 59-year-old Leonor Enriquez, the department said Thursday.

Enriquez is described as being a 5-foot-3-inch-tall white female, weighing 130 pounds and having brown eyes and brown hair. Police said she was last seen on Sunday around 8 p.m. near Sinton Road and Fillmore Street.

Police said she is considered "missing and endangered" because she has not returned home or been in touch with any of her family.

Anyone with information regarding Enriquez is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.