Police are asking for the community's help in identifying the suspect in a sexual assault case in Colorado Springs.
On Sept. 9, Colorado Springs police began an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred when an unknown male approached the victim while she was walking near a business in the 900 block of North Circle Drive, police said in a release Thursday. The suspect sexually assaulted the victim before running from the area.
Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8 dark-skinned Black male around 30 years old, with a thin muscular build and "short stubbly hair on top of his head."
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is encouraged to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.