Police are asking for the community's help in identifying the suspect in a sexual assault case in Colorado Springs.

Sexual assault suspect sketch from 090922

Suspect sketch (Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department)

On Sept. 9, Colorado Springs police began an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred when an unknown male approached the victim while she was walking near a business in the 900 block of North Circle Drive, police said in a release Thursday. The suspect sexually assaulted the victim before running from the area.

Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8 dark-skinned Black male around 30 years old, with a thin muscular build and "short stubbly hair on top of his head."

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is encouraged to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments