The Boulder Police Department on Friday released a composite sketch of a woman who is suspected of assaulting a 12-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle while carrying a sign in support of President Donald Trump.
The woman was described as white, in her late 20s to mid-30s with dark blonde or light brown hair past her shoulders. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans, riding a blue/grey moped with a black seat.
Jesse Rosales said his son told him he was attacked on Monday by an adult woman driving a moped. The police report states the woman was heading south on Folsom Street when she passed the child riding his bike. She made a U-turn and approached him, saying “you want something to look at?”
The woman then hit the boy in the back of the head and arms with a closed fist four or five times and scratched the boy’s left arm, said police. She then reportedly tried to take the Trump sign, which he was using to defend himself, before she ran off.
“I was just shocked about what happened,” the boy told Denver7. “I didn’t want any conflict, anything, I just wanted to show what I believe in.”
The boy’s statement that he was holding the sign between his arms while riding his bike contradicts the police report that said the boy had the sign showing on the back of his bike when the alleged assault occurred.
The boy told Denver7 that this was not the first time he had been attacked for his support of Trump, but it was the first time by an adult. He said people looked and laughed at him as he rode his bike holding the Trump sign before he encountered the woman.
“I’m disappointed in the people right now. I mean, they’re willing to attack anybody just because of their political views,” the boy told Denver7. “I wanna keep doing it but right now … it’s really dangerous for me.”
The incident occurred Monday afternoon on the southwest corner of Folsom Street and Valmont Road/Edgewood Drive, according to the police report.
No arrests or citations have been issued, but the boy’s father wants to pursue criminal charges, according to Boulder police. The police are asking anyone with information about the alleged assault to contact them at (303) 441-3333.