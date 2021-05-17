The Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of an officer involved in a shooting where a man threatened a Garden of the Gods Road gas station customer with an rifle, police announced Monday.
Christopher Burns, an officer with the police department for the past 23 years, shot and killed 36-year-old Richard Quintana April 22 after police say Quintana allegedly approached a customer with an AR-15 rifle in hand.
Police first tased Quintana, but the taser was "ineffective." Burns then shot Quintana who later died in the hospital.
Police released Burns' name more than three weeks after the shooting.
Burns was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, the agency said.