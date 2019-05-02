GOLDEN — Three staff members at a Colorado youth corrections facility where a riot occurred this week are being investigated for bringing illegal drugs into the facility.
KDVR-TV reports a Colorado Department of Human Services spokesman said Thursday that the three staff members of the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden have been placed on leave while the investigation is conducted.
Authorities also are investigating a riot that occurred about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at a housing unit in the facility involving eight inmates and 19 staff members who responded.
Ten staff members and four juvenile inmates were hurt, but injuries to the inmates were described as minor. Four of the staff members were taken to the hospital, but police say their injuries weren't serious.
Police believe two juveniles instigated the riot.