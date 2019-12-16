The Aurora Police Department on Monday released body cam footage of a March incident in which an Aurora police officer was found drunk and slumped over in his patrol car while on duty.

Police had received two reports that an officer in uniform was passed out in an unmarked patrol car that was stopped in the middle of a road near Buckley Air Force Base on March 29.

Firefighters and officers responded to find Officer Nathan “Nate” Meier unresponsive inside the driver's seat of the car.

First responders shattered the passenger window after several unsuccessful attempts to wake him up, and Meier was placed on a stretcher and taken to the hospital, reported 9News.

According to the police department, officers initially treated the incident as a medical emergency, and did not launch a DUI investigation. In a statement, police said that Meier voluntarily released hospital records. According to 9News, Meier's blood alcohol level (BAC) was higher than 0.450.

9News also reported that, during the investigation, Meier admitted he had gone home and drank "vodka from a bottle" while on duty.

The police department released a statement on the March incident:

"Questions have been raised as to why this was not a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) investigation and why he was not charged with a DUI-related charge. Due to an inability to exclude a medical condition, and absent confirmatory information a DUI investigation was not conducted. No blood test was done since there was no felony committed and a blood draw could not be forced. However, the hospital did draw blood from Officer Meier for examination and diagnosis purposes."

Meier, 48, was demoted from an agent rank to an officer and received an unpaid suspension, according to the department. Meier's pay was cut more than $20,000, the department said in its statement.

