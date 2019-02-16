Police are searching for an armed thief that reportedly shot someone early Saturday at a gas station in northeast Colorado Springs.
The robbery occurred at the Valero at the corner of North Carefree Circle and Powers Boulevard.
Police issued an advisory for people near Old Farm Park and the High Chaparral Open Area, as well as the area bordered by Barnes Road, Oro Blanco Drive, North Carefree Circle and North Powers Boulevard.
"You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when the situation has been resolved. Police K9 units will be deploying dogs, please put any animals inside."