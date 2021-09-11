A man has been taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran over him in a Colorado Springs parking lot Saturday morning.
Around 9:20 a.m. police were notified about a crash in the 3500 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. Police investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Silverado was attempting to turn into a business parking lot when it hit a man who was lying down in the parking lot.
The man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Excessive speed, drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in relation to the driver.