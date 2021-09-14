A pedestrian died from injuries suffered Saturday night after being run over by a pickup in a Colorado Springs parking lot, police announced Tuesday.

Police say the pedestrian, whose name and gender weren't released, was apparently lying prone in the parking lot on the 3500 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway and was run over by the truck.

The pedestrian was hopitalized after the incident but died from injuries a day later.

Twelve Colorado Springs pedestrians have died in 2021, making up a third of the city's 36 traffic deaths, officers said.