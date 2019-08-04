One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Sunday on Cimarron Street beneath Interstate 25, Colorado Springs police said.
According to police, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup traveling west on Cimarron ran a red light and hit a Dodge Ram pickup heading onto the north I-25 on-ramp.
The driver of the Chevrolet died in the crash. The Dodge's driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital. Police did not have release information about their injuries.
This is the 26th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.