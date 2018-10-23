Two Pueblo police officers were involved in a shooting early Tuesday morning.
Neither officer was injured, according to multiple media outlets. The suspect was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
The shooting happened in the area of Abriendo Avenue near Lamar Avenue, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. This is less than 300 feet from the main branch of the Pueblo City-County Library.
The officers had responded to the home just before 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired during some sort of disturbance, according to KKTV. Capt. Kenny Rider with the Pueblo Police Department says the department is still trying to piece together what led up to the shooting. It's unknown if the suspect shot at the officers or otherwise threatened them.