A Colorado Springs police officer was responding to a call Thursday night when he was involved in a crash near South Academy and Astrozon boulevards, police said.

No severe injuries were reported, police said. The officer, a man, was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. No information was immediately available about the people in the other vehicle.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged, police said.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. while the officer was responding to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon. He was t-boned in the intersection of South Academy and Astrozon boulevards by a car driving west on Astrozon.

The southbound lanes of South Academy were closed at Astrozon while police investigated.

