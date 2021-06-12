One Pueblo Police officer reportedly helped a woman having a baby during her Friday night shift. According to Pueblo Police, officer Rehan Cardona (pictured above) was in the area near Highway 50 W. and Club Manor.
She reportedly her a woman screaming “Help! Call 911!” and followed the voice until she found the woman’s boyfriend who said, “My girlfriend’s back there having a baby!”
Officer Cardona found the woman, who was 9-months pregnant, behind a building. She told police she started having contractions while she was out walking with her boyfriend.
Pueblo Fire Department and an ambulance responded and the woman was taken to the hospital.