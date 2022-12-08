Circle K HHS incident

Police were searching for a suspect related to an incident at a Circle K near Harrison High School in southeast Colorado Springs Thursday.

 Courtesy of KKTV

A large police presence reported near a southeast Colorado Springs high school Thursday morning is related to an incident at a nearby convenience store, Colorado Springs police confirmed.

At around 8:30 a.m., police said in a Twitter post that officers were searching for a suspect in an incident at a Circle K just east of the Interstate 25 and South Circle Drive intersection near Harrison High School.

The activity is not related to the school, and there is no threat to the students or staff, police said.

Police did not include details on the nature of the incident at the gas station. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

