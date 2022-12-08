A large police presence reported near a southeast Colorado Springs high school Thursday morning is related to an incident at a nearby convenience store, Colorado Springs police confirmed.
At around 8:30 a.m., police said in a Twitter post that officers were searching for a suspect in an incident at a Circle K just east of the Interstate 25 and South Circle Drive intersection near Harrison High School.
The activity is not related to the school, and there is no threat to the students or staff, police said.
There is a large police presence near Harrison High School. This is related to an incident at a nearby gas station. It is NOT related to the school. There is no threat to the school. Please avoid the area.
Police did not include details on the nature of the incident at the gas station. Residents are asked to avoid the area.