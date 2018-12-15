The 1-year-old daughter of a missing Woodland Park woman will remain in her father’s care, despite hordes of law enforcement officers spending days searching his Teller County ranch for clues to his fiancee’s disappearance.
The Department of Human Services has no evidence that the safety of the couple’s daughter, Kaylee, is at risk while in Patrick Frazee’s custody, police wrote in a statement released Saturday.
A judge issued a search warrant Thursday for Frazee’s home and property, and about 75 law enforcement officers on Friday began what is expected to be a multiday search.
Frazee’s fiancee and the mother of their daughter, Kelsey Berreth, 29, has not been seen since Thanksgiving Day. The two are engaged but were not living together.
FBI descends on home of missing Woodland Park woman's fiance; police call disappearance 'suspicious'
Neither Frazee nor anyone else has been named as a suspect.
At a crowded news conference Friday afternoon, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young would not elaborate of what authorities have found but said developments in the case have led investigators to believe “her disappearance is more suspicious.”
Berreth’s mother, Cheryl, who lives in Idaho, reported her missing Dec. 2. Berreth’s cellphone was pinged by a tower in Idaho several days after her disappearance near where she has family. However, she hasn’t contacted relatives in Idaho or Washington state and had no plans to travel to the area, family members said.
A candlelight vigil was held Thursday for Berreth in Woodland Park in support of the family and to pray for Berreth’s safe return.
Police are offering $25,000 to anyone with information that leads to the location or safe return of Berreth.
Those with tips can call the Woodland Park Police Department at 687-9262 or email kelsey@city-woodlandpark.org.
Wells Fargo banks have set up a donation fund to benefit her family and defray travel costs.
“This case is the number one priority for the Woodland Park Police Department and we are working around the clock on it with our law enforcement partners,” Saturday’s news release said.
Twitter: @lizmforster Phone: 636-0193