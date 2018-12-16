A 44-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday morning after he allegedly crashed into an SUV in a stolen pickup truck while on drugs.
Jarred Durham of Colorado Springs was driving in a Ford truck west on East Uintah Street when he ran a red light at North Circle Drive, police said. He hit a Chrysler SUV driving south on Circle and ran.
The driver of the Chrysler was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Durham was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving a stolen truck, vehicular assault and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injuries.