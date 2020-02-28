A man reportedly ingested a baggy of suspected narcotics as police attempted to arrest him late Thursday.
Police received a report about 10 p.m. Thursday of a man who appeared to be high on drugs or alcohol walking in circles in a hallway of the La Quinta Inn & Suites, 2750 Geyser Drive.
The man, later identified as Christopher Ford, had a warrant for his arrest and became combative and assaulted an officer when police tried to arrest him, police said.
While securing him in a police car, Ford swallowed a bag believed to contain drugs, according to the online report.
After receiving medical treatment, Ford was booked into the El Paso County jail.