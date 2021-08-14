Colorado Springs police are looking for a man they said stole a car while the owner was inside late Friday evening.
At around 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, a man was browsing through a convenience store in the 1300 block of North Circle Drive, near the Citadel Mall, when he noticed that someone was breaking into his car.
The man went outside to confront the culprit, but ultimately had to jump into his own passenger seat as the individual successfully stole the vehicle and sped off.
Police said a struggle ensued, leading the car thief to wreck the vehicle and flee on foot.
As a responding officer rushed to the scene, he noticed another vehicle police believed to be involved nearby, and attempted to pull it over. The driver didn’t pull over, leading them to immediately crash into a ditch and take off on foot, police said.
Police were unable to locate the individual after that point, and are still investigating the incident. The wanted driver of the stolen vehicle, police said, was described to them as a thin, 5-foot-10-inch Hispanic man in his mid-20s who had black hair with a fade. At the time of the car theft, he was wearing black clothing.