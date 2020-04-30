A man wanted on suspicion of a slew of charges was arrested by Fountain police officers Wednesday, authorities said.

A news release Thursday from the Fountain Police Department said Michael Rollins Sr., 35, faces charges of tampering with a witness or victim, violating a protection order, false reporting to authorities, second-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault, felony menacing, second-degree burglary and other charges.

Officers arrested Rollins after spotting him near Plaza Boulevard and Provincial Drive and chasing him on foot to a Security neighborhood on the east side of South U.S. 85, police said.

Rollins was booked into the El Paso County jail in lieu of a $216,000 bail, jail records show.

Anyone with information or who is a witness in the investigation, was asked to call 719-390-5555. To remain anonymous, call 719-634-7876.

