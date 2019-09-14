A man was shot Sunday morning after police responded to reports of gunfire in Old Colorado City, Colorado Springs police said.
Minutes after midnight, officers said they responded to a shooting in the 700 block of North 17 Street where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was treated for his injuries and is expected to survive, police reported.
Police are searching for a male suspect that was seen driving south on North 17th Street in a sedan, authorities said. Police reported that there is no threat to the public and the shooting seems to be an isolated incident.
RELATED: