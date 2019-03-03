A suspect is in custody after allegedly punching two officers and threatening to kill them.
Police encountered the man while responding to a reported burglary in the 800 block of West Colorado Avenue Saturday night. The suspect was holding an uncapped syringe and refused to drop it when ordered. An officer moved in to grab his arm and the suspect pulled away.
Police say during the struggle that followed, the suspect attacked the officers. The officers eventually got the upper hand and restrained the suspect, who was then taken into custody.
