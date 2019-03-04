A man was held in the El Paso County jail Monday after police say he punched and threatened to kill two Colorado Springs police officers in the city's west side late Saturday.
Kristopher Pellegrini, 40, was held in lieu of $10,000 bail on allegations of assault on a peace office.
Police were called to an alleged burglary in the 800 block of West Colorado Avenue Saturday night when they confronted Pelligrini. Officers say he was wielding an uncapped syringe and wouldn't drop the needle.
Officers tried to grab his arm, but he pulled away and allegedly punched both officers, police said. The cops eventually gained control of Pellegrini.
The officers suffered minor injuries but remained on duty for the rest of the night.
Pelligrini was booked into the El Paso County jail pending a hearing Monday.