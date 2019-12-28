A man was arrested Friday night after Colorado Springs police say he revealed a gun to officers while attempting to shoplift with two others.
Police said about 6 p.m., three shoplifters tried to heist goods from a business in the 1500 block of Space Center Drive — a shopping complex off Powers Boulevard that includes a Walmart. When police went to arrest the trio, one shoplifter darted off and pulled out a gun, police said.
Police tackled the gun-toting shoplifter before he was able to use the weapon. Police said he suffered injuries from the confrontation.
Police have not released the names of the three.
