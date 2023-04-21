A Colorado Springs police officer was injured in a scuffle with a man who allegedly grabbed the officer's gun and pulled the trigger while resisting being detained Thursday on Colorado Springs' northeast side.

Neither the officer nor the suspect was struck by the bullet, but both sustained minor injuries in what police described as a fight that occurred after the officer responded to the 3600 block of Betty Drive, where a tow truck driver was towing a vehicle parked on private property.

The officer found 26-year-old Bryton Johnson in the vehicle and attempted to detain him. However, police said Johnson resisted and allegedly assaulted the officer, at one point allegedly pulling the trigger of the officer's firearm, which did not strike anyone, police said.

Johnson and the officer were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the fight, which was resolved when additional police units arrived on the scene, according to police. Both have since been released, and Johnson is in custody at the El Paso County jail.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault on an officer, second-degree assault and attempting to disarm an officer.