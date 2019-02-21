A Halloween reveler who had met a suspected drug dealer at a downtown Colorado Springs parking garage last fall to buy cocaine was fatally shot when he sat on a bag containing a loaded gun that went off in the dealer’s car.
Jaylon Morgan, 26, was in the back seat of Timothy Scott Canary Key’s car when Key became alarmed, reached around from the front seat and started pulling on a bag under Morgan, according to a witness’s account described in court by Colorado Springs police officer Derek Graham.
“There’s a gun in there! There’s a gun in there,” Key allegedly said.
Graham testified that the gun went off, striking Morgan, as Key tried to “drag” the bag out from under him.
Key, 27, allegedly got out of his Ford Crown Victoria and pulled the fatally wounded Morgan out, leaving him on the ground as he drove away.
The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 1 in a parking garage at Kiowa Street and Cascade Avenue. Morgan and a friend had spent the night partying at bars. They had purchased $50 worth of cocaine from Key earlier on Halloween and met him again after closing hours to purchase more of the drug.
Authorities didn’t say where the bullet struck Morgan, but he was pronounced dead at the garage where officers found him.
Police found a pistol and baggies associated with drug dealing in an east-side apartment where Key was known to stay. Detectives found the Crown Victoria parked at a neighboring apartment complex. Inside the car, they found what appeared to be blood and a .357 Magnum shell, though testing on those items hasn’t been completed.
Morgan’s friend provided police with their only account of the shooting. During cross-examination, Key’s attorney, Will Cook, attacked the friend’s credibility, asking about his drug and alcohol consumption that night and hinting there is a warrant out for his arrest, although a judge sustained an objection from the prosecution before an officer could answer if that was true.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Erin Sokol scheduled a June 3 trial on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide and drug and weapons counts. Key is free on $50,000 bond.
Key has at least two prior felonies, including a 2013 conviction for assault with a deadly weapon for which he was sentenced to eight years in prison. He faces sentence enhancers that could multiply prison term if he is convicted.
Prosecutor Jennifer Viehman said at the hearing’s outset that Key had declined a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 10-20 years.