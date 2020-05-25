A police cruiser had its roof dented during an arrest in Old Colorado City when a man jumped on its roof early Monday, officers said.
Colorado Springs police say they man lept atop the cruiser when officers rolled up to a disturbance call in the 2800 block of West Colorado Avenue just before 1 a.m.
"As the first officer arrived and exited his cruiser, a male, who was laying on the sidewalk, got up and jumped onto the hood of his cruiser and then the roof of his cruiser, which caused a dent," police said in a news release. "The male disobeyed verbal commands until a taser was pointed at him. At that point, other officers arrived on scene and the male was taken into custody."
Police say they arrested Patrick E. McCray on suspicion of disturbing the peace. Jail records weren't available in the case Monday morning.