Colorado Springs police arrested a man who allegedly hit an officer Tuesday night during a skirmish on the west side of the city, law enforcement said.

Police responded to a call for a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 1500 block of Gatehouse Circle South about 5:17 p.m.

When police arrived a man exited the apartment. He said he was not involved in the domestic disturbance but when officers tried to detain him and confirm his identity, he ran.

As he ran he reached into his waistband. Officers struggled to get him to the ground and during the altercation he hit an officer and a gun fell out of his waistband, police said.

Officers gained control of the gun and took the suspect into custody. The man was not involved with the domestic disturbance but had an active felony arrest warrant and previous felony convictions.

He was given medical attention before he was booked into the El Paso County jail, police said.

Police later arrested the man involved in the domestic disturbance who also had multiple warrants out for his arrest, officers said.

Police arrested 35-year-old Moses Trevizo and 20-year-old Joshua Lucero.