Colorado Springs police said Tuesday that a man "causing a disturbance" near downtown bit an officer while being arrested.

Authorities said they responded to a disturbance about 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Tejon Street, where officers tried to talk to a man acting "disorderly."

As police moved in to arrest him, the man bit one officer and tried to bite another, police said. Authorities said the man tried to reach for an officer's gun while it was holstered. The man, identified as Mitchell Highsmith, was tased and taken into custody, police said.

Highsmith, 57, faces second degree assault on a peace officer, attempted second degree assault on a peace officer, attempt to disarm an officer and disorderly conduct charges, police said. He is being held in the El Paso County jail in lieu of a $20,000 bail, jail records show.

