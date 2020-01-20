A man who attempted to give a gun to a 7-Eleven clerk early Monday morning in southeast Colorado Springs was tased by cops after attempting to flee, police say.
Officers reported to the store, located at 1685 Jet Wing Drive, shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday.
They found a man, who had reportedly been acting strangely and talking about guns, with one gun on him and another on his car. He attempted to flee from officers, who tased him with no effect. He was eventually detained and kept in a patrol car until medical personnel could transport him to a hospital, according to police.
A police department spokeswoman said she couldn't release additional information Monday morning.