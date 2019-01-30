DENVER — A 58-year-old man is in custody on an aggravated assault charge after allegedly attacking a woman with an ax-like hammer at a light rail station in southeast Denver on Tuesday, police said.
According to an arrest report from the Denver Police Department, James Vernon Galloway was taken into custody after an attack on a woman in the 5200 block of East Yale Circle at the light rail station. He used a steel hammer with a sharp edge on one side that looked like an ax, the report says.
The report says the victim was rushed to Swedish Medical Center after suffering a laceration and several large bruises to her head and a large cut on her pointer finger. She told officers Galloway, unprovoked, hit her several times with the "ax." A witness confirmed the report of the attack to officers and the Regional Transportation District provided photographs of the suspect fleeing.