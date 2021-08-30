A 20-year-old man hit a pregnant woman on the head with a "large rock" near the Springs Rescue Mission in Colorado Springs on Sunday afternoon, law enforcement said.

Officers responded to East Las Vegas Street near the Springs Rescue Mission shortly before 1 p.m. where two people were hit in the head with a "large rock," police said.

Police alleged that 20-year-old Brandon Getz attacked a 21-year-old pregnant woman, then a man nearby tried to intervene and was also hit on the head.

Emergency responders took the woman and the man who tried to intervene to a hospital with injuries, police said.

Officers did not specify the extent of the injuries but they suspect Getz of attempted murder and felony assault, police said.