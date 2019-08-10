A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of first degree murder after officers found a woman's body in a Fountain home the day before.
At about 11 a.m. Thursday, Fountain police and the Fountain Fire Department responded to a 911 call about an unconscious woman at a home on Patchwork Court who was not breathing, a Fountain police news release read.
The 911 caller was present at the home when police arrived, police spokeswoman Lisa Schneider said, but no further information about them could be released.
When authorities arrived at the home, they found the woman had died with "significant injuries" to her body. Police would not confirm what kind of injuries she sustained or how they were related to her death.
On Friday, police arrested 31-year-old Donnell Desmond Bradley of Fountain on suspicion of first degree murder.
The victim's name has not yet been released. Bradley was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center without bond.
