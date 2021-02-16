Police arrested a man in southeastern Colorado Springs on suspicion of pimping a woman after a verbal fight broke out at a hotel Friday, authorities said.
Colorado Springs police responded to reports of a "verbal disturbance" in the 1700 block of South Academy Boulevard around 7 p.m. and found a man they believe was trying to buy sex from a woman. The woman told police she was being pimped by her boyfriend, officers reported.
Police arrested her boyfriend, Eddie Vigil, 49, on suspicion of pimping, police said.
Vigil was booked into the El Paso County jail on a $10,000 bond.