A man arrested on suspicion of burglary early Wednesday morning may be linked to at least one other crime, police say.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to reports of a burglary in progress in the 2200 block of Reliable Circle but found no one inside. About an hour and a half later, an officer spotted a man matching the burglar's description, provided via video surveillance footage, near Lake Avenue and Harrison Road, according to police.

The man, 33-year-old Daniel Turner, was arrested. Upon searching him, additional items were discovered that may link to him to another crime that occurred Tuesday night, police say.