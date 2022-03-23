Colorado Springs police are seeking the public's help in finding a woman who tried to recruit a young department store employee into sex work, according to a news release Wednesday.
Police started investigating the incident in late December, when a woman stopped at a department store on the 1700 block of East Woodmen Road on the city's northeast side to recruit the juvenile female. Police did not name the business.
The woman is described to be in her late 20s or early 30s and about 5-foot-5 with a thin build and shoulder-length brown hair with blond highlights, police said. She was wearing purple leggings, brown boots and a gray jacket.
Police identified the woman as a person of interest in the case.
Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call the police's Metro Vice Unit at 719-444-7508.