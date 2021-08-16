A man was sent to the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run, auto-pedestrian crash Monday evening. Police are still searching for the driver.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on North Academy Boulevard and Parkmoor Village Drive near Village Road South. Police say the pedestrian suffered a possible broken leg. The suspect, a male in his early 20s to mid-30s, drove away in a black Chevrolet Impala or Malibu.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867)