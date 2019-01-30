Colorado Springs police are asking the community's help in finding an 81-year-old man who is believed to have an impaired mental condition.
James Henry Sauls was last seen leaving his home in the 1500 block of Oak Hills Drive in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, driving a silver 2009 Toyota 4Runner. Sauls' car has a disabled veteran Colorado license plate of 092-SSA. The car was spotted near Thornton early Wednesday.
Police describe Sauls as a black male who is 5’9’’ and 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and short, white hair. He was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys knit cap, brown framed glasses, a dark blue jacket, blue shirt, khaki pants and black sneakers.
Sauls is believed to have dementia or early onset Alzheimer's.
Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Sauls is asked to call police at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.