Police are looking for two men who stole two John Deere utility vehicles from a business in eastern Colorado Springs Saturday.
Deputies from El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from Potestio Brothers Equipment at 7380 Space Village Avenue after employees found two John Deere Gators, a four-wheeled utility vehicle with a box bed on the back were missing. A locked gate on the property was cut open.
The thieves drove a white pickup with a trailer attached, police reported. One wore a white hat with a black bill, a black jacket and jeans. Police did not have a description for the second thief.
Police provided the following description of the stolen vehicles:
- 1 green and yellow 2019 John Deere Gator model number 825MS4, VIN/1M0825MBPKM020573
- 1 green and yellow 2018 John Deere Gator model number XUV835R, VIN/1M0835RATJM012113
Anyone with information on the burglary can call police at 719-390-5555.
This story was updated to correct the number of vehicles stolen to two, not three.