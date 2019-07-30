Suspect Vehicle pic 1.JPG
Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing three John Deere tractors Saturday in east Colorado Springs. They drove a white pick-up truck, pictured above, police said. (Photo courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

 Bailey Gearhart
Police are looking for two men who stole two John Deere utility vehicles from a business in eastern Colorado Springs Saturday. 

Deputies from El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from Potestio Brothers Equipment at 7380 Space Village Avenue after employees found two John Deere Gators, a four-wheeled utility vehicle with a box bed on the back were missing. A locked gate on the property was cut open.

The thieves drove a white pickup with a trailer attached, police reported. One wore a white hat with a black bill, a black jacket and jeans. Police did not have a description for the second thief. 

Police provided the following description of the stolen vehicles:

  • 1 green and yellow 2019 John Deere Gator model number 825MS4, VIN/1M0825MBPKM020573
  • 1 green and yellow 2018 John Deere Gator model number XUV835R, VIN/1M0835RATJM012113

Anyone with information on the burglary can call police at 719-390-5555.

This story was updated to correct the number of vehicles stolen to two, not three. 

Contact Olivia Prentzel: 726-1934.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

