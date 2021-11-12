Police searched for thieves from two overnight robberies in Colorado Springs, law enforcement said.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway around 3:50 a.m. Friday after two thieves wearing face masks and one of whom had a gun took a male victim's vape pen and broke his car window before escaping, police said.

The victim identified one of the robbers to police and said he knew the thief and owed him money, police said. The victim did not know the second robber.

Police also searched for pair of robbers, one of whom had a handgun, who stole cash and vape pens from a 7-Eleven near Powers Center Point around 4:15 a.m. Friday.