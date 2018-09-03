Two inmates of the Territorial Correctional Facility in West Canon City are back in custody after escaping Monday morning, Canon City police said.
The men were reported missing from the medium-security prison about midmorning, police said. Both were caught in less than two hours.
Police found Luke Tanner, 61, first. He attempted to run from officers before being detained and transported to the Fremont County jail.
Police put out a call for public assistance in locating George Roloff, 41, and found him short time later. He also was taken to the county jail.