A suspect in a reported kidnapping late Saturday apparently fatally shot himself as Colorado Springs police officers approached a vehicle while the victim was in the trunk talking to a dispatcher on his cellphone, according to an online report.
The kidnapping was reported about 11:30 p.m. by the victim, who called police from the moving vehicle. Police said he told a dispatcher he’d been assaulted in the 600 block of Hancock Avenue near Boulder Park and thrown into a car trunk.
With the help of the victim who remained on the phone with the dispatcher, officers found the vehicle about two miles away in the 2100 block of Pheasant Place near the Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus.
“As officers approached the vehicle a gunshot was observed from the interior of the car,” the police report said.
Inside the car, officers found an adult male with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The wounded man was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.
The caller also was treated at a hospital for minor injuries, police said.