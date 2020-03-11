What police thought was a kidnapping on the west side of Colorado Springs ended with everyone involved safe and unharmed.

It started when a woman left her car running — allegedly with her kids in it — while she entered the 7-Eleven on South 8th Street, west of downtown, shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday. She was attempting to make a purchase when she looked out and saw another woman exiting a nearby truck and attempting to drive away in her car, police say.

The woman who owns the car ran to it, yelling that her children were in the car. In an attempt to stop the car, she positioned herself in front of it and was then struck by it. She then beat on her car's windows before managing to get in the passenger side of her car, which drove away, according to police.

The truck and the the victim's car drove off, police added.

It is unknown if children were actually in the vehicle and, if so, how many, a police spokesman told The Gazette.

Police said Wednesday that everone involved was later tracked down.

"We have identified all parties involved in this case and the victims are safe and unharmed," police said.