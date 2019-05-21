A juvenile girl was booked into a detention facility Tuesday morning after striking a police officer and later spitting on another.
Just before 4 a.m., a police officer responded to a reported disturbance at an apartment near 1600 E. Woodman Road. The officer attempted to separate a 20-year-old man and young girl involved in the disturbance, police said.
When the officer tried to detain the man, police said, the girl began attacking the officer, striking him on the head multiple times. The officer was able to hold both people on the ground until help arrived.
When the girl was being taken to a hospital, she spit in a second officer's face, police said.
The first officer was treated for minor injuries and released.
The man was served for obstruction and released, police said. The girl was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault on a peace officer.